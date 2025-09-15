Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 14, 2025
Chattanooga end the season strong.
Three games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates. Here are the top performances from those games:
Notes:
- Chattanooga ends their regular season on a winning note. Playoffs begin on Tuesday.
- Daytona only records one hit in Game One of the Florida State League Championship series.
Louisville Bats (69-75) Lost 5-4
- Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 2-3 with a solo home run, two RBIs and a walk.
- Connor Joe went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Yosver Zulueta pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
- Tejay Antone pitched one inning with two hits allowed.
Chattanooga Lookouts (73-61) Won 6-3
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a RBI.
- Ruben Ibarra went 1-4 with a three run home run.
- Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a walk.
- Cade Hunter went 2-4 with a double and a run scored.
Daytona Tortugas (0-1) Lost 6-1 (Game One)
- Alfredo Duno went 0-3.
- Kien Vu went 0-4.
- Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2 with a RBI,
- Ichiro Cano went 1-2.
- Bernard Moon went 0-2 with a run scored.
- Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings with two hits allowed, one run and two walks.
