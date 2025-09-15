Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 14, 2025

Chattanooga end the season strong.

Ricky Logan

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; General view of Cincinnati Reds hat during the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Three games were played between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates. Here are the top performances from those games:

Notes:

  • Chattanooga ends their regular season on a winning note. Playoffs begin on Tuesday.
  • Daytona only records one hit in Game One of the Florida State League Championship series.

Louisville Bats (69-75) Lost 5-4

  • Blake Dunn went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Ryan Vilade went 2-3 with a solo home run, two RBIs and a walk.
  • Connor Joe went 2-4 with a run scored.
  • Yosver Zulueta pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
  • Tejay Antone pitched one inning with two hits allowed.

Chattanooga Lookouts (73-61) Won 6-3

  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4 with a RBI.
  • Ruben Ibarra went 1-4 with a three run home run.
  • Austin Hendrick went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Cade Hunter went 2-4 with a double and a run scored.

Daytona Tortugas (0-1) Lost 6-1 (Game One)

  • Alfredo Duno went 0-3.
  • Kien Vu went 0-4.
  • Tyson Lewis went 0-3.
  • Alfredo Alcantara went 0-2 with a RBI,
  • Ichiro Cano went 1-2.
  • Bernard Moon went 0-2 with a run scored.
  • Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings with two hits allowed, one run and two walks.
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.