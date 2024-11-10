Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Shines in Fall Stars Game

Arroyo had two hits off the bench for the National League.

Greg Kuffner

Feb. 24, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo fields a ground ball in the fifth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images
Feb. 24, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo fields a ground ball in the fifth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images /
Three Reds players saw action in Saturday's Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game.

Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 2-for-2 with two singles.

Jose Acuna walked a batter and struck out a batter in a scoreless inning in relief.

Luis Mey walked a batter and gave up a hit but tossed a scoreless 8th inning. He added a strikeout.

The American League Fall Stars won 6-5.

