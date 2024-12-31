Inside The Reds

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Reds have the 17th-best farm system in Major League Baseball according to Bleacher Report.

"The Reds are poised to bolster an already promising young rotation with recent first-round picks Rhett Lowder (No. 7 overall in 2023) and Chase Burns (No. 2 overall in 2024)," Joel Reuter wrote. "Their wealth of infield talent is a great problem to have, as those players could be deployed at other spots on the diamond or used as trade fodder once they start to push up the standings."

The list featured Rhett Lowder as the Reds' top prospect with shortstop Tyson Lewis rounding out the top 10.

Check out the Reds' Top 10 prospects below:

1. RHP Rhett Lowder
2. RHP Chase Burns
3. 3B Cam Collier
4. 2B/3B Sal Stewart
5. RHP Chase Petty
6. C Alfredo Duno
7. SS Edwin Arroyo
8. SS Sammy Stafura
9. 3B Ricardo Cabrera
10. SS Tyson Lewis

The Reds' farm system, ranked in the middle of the pack, reflects a mix of high-upside prospects and developing talent.

You can find the full list of rankings here.

