Bouncing Back: How Cincinnati Reds Fifth-Ranked Prospect Grew Amid Early Challenges
It was July 17, 2022. Cam Collier just got the call that he was going to be drafted in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. It was a dream come true.
"Just being able to have that moment with the people closest to me, my dad, my mom, my two sisters, my extended family, it was amazing," Collier said. "Being picked in the first round is everybody's dream. It was my dream."
From there, Collier was sent to the Reds complex in Arizona to get settled into professional ball before ending the season by playing nine games with the ACL Reds. In nine games with the ACL Reds, Collier hit .370 with three extra-base hits.
Collier would go on to spend the entire 2023 season with the High-A Daytona Tortugas. It ended up being the first time he struggled in his career.
Collier saw himself climbing up the prospect rankings, and he wasn't afraid to admit that he probably put too much pressure on himself in that first season.
"I would definitely say in my first season that I allowed myself to put too much pressure on myself," Collier said. "You look at that stuff and try to be perfect. It's just a learning experience. You learn that it's not the end of the world, and you can just go out there and play your game."
In his first full season of professional baseball with the Tortugas, Collier slashed .246/.349/.356 with 29 extra-base hits in 111 games.
"It was pretty rough," Collier said. "It was the first time that I ever struggled for a long period of time. I couldn't get out of it. It was mentally tough. I was 18 years old in pro ball. These guys are the best and they were coming at me every day with their best. It was a struggle, but I feel like I wouldn't have grown and wouldn't have become a better player without that season."
Fast forward to 2024, Collier lead the High-A Dayton Dragons to their first playoff appearance in seven seasons and slashed .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits in 119 games. The season also featured a three-home run game and Collier being named Futures Game MVP.
Collier said the 2024 season was some of the most fun he's ever had playing baseball.
"That was some of the most fun baseball that I've ever had the opportunity to play," Collier said. Being able to do it with that group of guys, Jay, Jorge, Sal, it was exciting. Getting that Dayton team back into the playoffs with those lovely fans that pack that place every day. Just being able to get them to the playoffs was a beautiful experience."
Collier bounced back after a tough first season.
"I was happy with myself," Collier said. "I felt like I played a little bit closer to the player I know I really can be. I took it as a win."
Collier said his struggles in 2023 helped him overcome the ups and downs of the 2024 season. It taught him to not dwell on the negatives and to just keep grinding.
"Before, I would just let myself get into a mental rut and not allow myself to get out of it," Collier said. This year, I allowed myself to say, man, this is baseball, you're going to struggle. These guys are really good. You just have to fight it out. You just have to keep going out there and doing your job and working hard and eventually, it'll come back...You just have to be mentally strong and that is really the switch I made."
The 20-year-old plans on continuing to put in the work in 2025 to be the best player and best teammate he can be.
"I just want to get better at my overall game," Collier said. "I want to be reliable. I want to be consistent. I want to be someone that my teammates can trust. I want to be someone that if a ball is hit to me, my teammates know I am going to catch it, if there are runners on base, I am going to get them in. I just want to be a consistent teammate and be a guy that in tough spots, they know I am going to come through."
At just 20 years old, Collier's growth and maturity through the challenges of two full seasons of professional ball are already evident—a promising sign of the bright future that lies ahead.
