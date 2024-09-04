Inside The Reds

Cam Collier Joins the Ranks: Reds Prospect Makes MLB Pipeline's Top 100 List

Collier has had a fantastic season.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts in fron tof National League Future infielder Aidan Miller (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; National League Future infielder Cam Collier (23) reacts in fron tof National League Future infielder Aidan Miller (10) after hitting a home run during the third inning against the National League Future team during the Major league All-Star Futures game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cam Collier has been added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. Collier, who has been making waves in the minor leagues with his offensive production and advanced approach at the plate, now joins four other Reds players on the list.

23rd: Chase Burns
34th: Rhett Lowder
69th: Edwin Arroyo
81st: Sal Stewart
100th: Cam Collier

The 19-year-old is slashing .253/.356/.453, along with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs in High-A Dayton.

As Collier continues to develop his game, Reds fans have every reason to be excited about his future.

Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

