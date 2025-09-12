Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 11, 2025
Three games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (68-73) Lost 11-4
- Blake Dunn went 1-2 with three walks.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-5 with a RBI.
- Rece Hinds went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Ryan Vilade went 1-4 with a triple and a run scored.
- P.J. Higgins went 2-4.
Chattanooga Lookouts (71-60) Won 10-2
- Cam Collier went 1-4 with a walk and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 4-5 with a three-run home run, four RBIs, a stolen base and three runs scored.
- Cade Hunter went 1-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored.
- Jack Rogers went 4-5 with a double and two RBIs.
- Zach Willeman pitched five innings with five hits, two runs, a walk and four strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (1-1) Won 7-2 (Game 2)
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Duno just missed hitting a grand slam.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a walk.
- Kien Vu went 1-4 with a double.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 1-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 2-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- Ben Brutti pitched three perfect innings with seven strikeouts.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast