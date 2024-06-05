Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds No. 1 Prospect Rhett Lowder Strikes Out 11 in Double-A Chattanooga

The right-hander was the Reds first-round draft pick in 2023.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 20, 2024; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder against the Texas Rangers during a spring training baseball game at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rhett Lowder had a strong start in Double-A Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Making his fifth start as a member of the Lookouts, the former first round pick pitched six innings of three-run baseball. He gave up six hits and didn't walk a batter. He finished with 11 strikeouts, which is a new professional career-high. He previously struck out nine batters two different times.

The Reds took Lowder with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

His ERA now sits at 8.02 over five Double-A starts, but most of those runs were surrendered when he gave up 12 runs over two starts. He has 30 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings since his promotion from High-A Dayton.

Lowder is the 23rd ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

