Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Burns Embracing First Big League Spring Training
Getting selected with the second overall pick comes with hefty expectations. That is where the Reds drafted Chase Burns in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old is taking it all in this spring.
"My first big league spring training being big league spring training is definitely a lot to take in," Burns told FOX19's Joe Danneman. "A lot of emotions. You're super excited. You're nervous, not wanting to mess up, doing what you're supposed to do, and making sure you're in the right spot."
Burns admitted at times, it can be hard to keep it cool and not get too amped up.
"Yeah, my first bullpen I was really ramped up. You got DJ, Tito, and Hunter Greene behind you. It's kind of hard to not be amped up, but you just take it one day at a time."
Burns dominated in college, going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season, but that isn't stopping him from learning as much as he can from the veterans at camp.
"Yeah, 100%. Today, I watched Brady Singer throw, just watching how he goes about his process. Also, my roommate is Rhett (Lowder)," Burns said. "I am like the annoying little brother who just asks a bunch of questions. He's probably tired of me now, but he better get used to it."
Burns understands the expectations that come with being the second overall pick.
"Of course there is going to be pressure in anything you do," he said. "Being the organization's first pick, you're going to have a lot of pressure, but I was I was built for that. I had that in college."
The right-hander has thought about what his timeline might be to make it to the big leagues, but he is doing his best to block it out and just let it all happen.
"I've thought about it, but I am kind of doing a good job of not thinking about it so much. I am just taking it day by day, just trying to get better. The rest will work itself out. If I care more about my process than my results, then I will be in good shape."
Burns will most likely start in High-A Dayton and if he has success, it wouldn't be surprising to see him follow Rhett Lowder's path from last season.
Watch the full interview with Joe Danneman below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast