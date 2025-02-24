Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Burns Embracing First Big League Spring Training

The Reds selected Burns with the second overall pick in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Chase Burns throws a pitch, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee Chase Burns throws a pitch, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Getting selected with the second overall pick comes with hefty expectations. That is where the Reds drafted Chase Burns in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 22-year-old is taking it all in this spring.

"My first big league spring training being big league spring training is definitely a lot to take in," Burns told FOX19's Joe Danneman. "A lot of emotions. You're super excited. You're nervous, not wanting to mess up, doing what you're supposed to do, and making sure you're in the right spot."

Burns admitted at times, it can be hard to keep it cool and not get too amped up.

"Yeah, my first bullpen I was really ramped up. You got DJ, Tito, and Hunter Greene behind you. It's kind of hard to not be amped up, but you just take it one day at a time."

Burns dominated in college, going 10-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 100 innings at Wake Forest last season, but that isn't stopping him from learning as much as he can from the veterans at camp.

"Yeah, 100%. Today, I watched Brady Singer throw, just watching how he goes about his process. Also, my roommate is Rhett (Lowder)," Burns said. "I am like the annoying little brother who just asks a bunch of questions. He's probably tired of me now, but he better get used to it."

Burns understands the expectations that come with being the second overall pick.

"Of course there is going to be pressure in anything you do," he said. "Being the organization's first pick, you're going to have a lot of pressure, but I was I was built for that. I had that in college."

The right-hander has thought about what his timeline might be to make it to the big leagues, but he is doing his best to block it out and just let it all happen.

"I've thought about it, but I am kind of doing a good job of not thinking about it so much. I am just taking it day by day, just trying to get better. The rest will work itself out. If I care more about my process than my results, then I will be in good shape."

Burns will most likely start in High-A Dayton and if he has success, it wouldn't be surprising to see him follow Rhett Lowder's path from last season.

Watch the full interview with Joe Danneman below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors