Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Luis Mey Impressing with Strong Fall

Mey pitched for the Dragons and the Lookouts this season.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as fans enter the stadium before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as fans enter the stadium before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds minor league reliever prospect Luis Mey has impressed in the Arizona Fall League thus far.

Mey has yet to allow a run or a hit in 3 2/3 innings. He has walked just one batter and has struck out four. Mey has converted all three save opportunities.

The 23-year-old appeared in 40 games for High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga in 2024 and had an ERA of 3.44. He struck out 63 over 55 innings and threw the fastest pitch ever recorded at Dayton's Day Air Ballpark.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors