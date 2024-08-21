Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rhett Lowder to Make First Triple-A Start on Thursday

Lowder has been dominant over his last five starts.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Tuesday, the Reds promoted their second-ranked prospect Rhett Lowder to Triple-A Lousiville.

He will make his Triple-A debut on Thursday at 6:35 ET for the Bats.

The right-hander was dominant at Double-A Chattanooga. Over his last five starts, he had a 0.62 ERA over 29 innings pitched. He allowed just 15 hits while striking out 27 over that time.

Greg Kuffner

