Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Impresses in Double-A Debut
CINCINNATI — Rhett Lowder made quite a first impression for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night.
Lowder, the Reds' first round selection (seventh overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft, made his first Double-A start. He gave up three runs and six hits in five innings, finishing with five strikeouts and one walk. It was a successful debut for Lowder, who was promoted to Chattanooga earlier this week.
The 22-year-old is the No. 2 prospect in the Reds' organization. Check out clips of his debut below:
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast