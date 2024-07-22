Down on the Farm First Half Recap: Cincinnati Reds' Third Ranked Prospect Cam Collier
The Cincinnati Reds drafted Cam Collier with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. He is the Reds' No. 3 ranked prospect and has spent the whole 2024 season with the Dayton Dragons in High-A.
Let's take a look at how Collier has done in his second professional season.
At just 19 years old, Collier's performance has been a mixture of highs and learning experiences, reflecting both his immense potential and areas for growth.
Offensive Performance
Collier's season stats illustrate a player who is still finding his footing at the plate. His slash line of .227/.307/.395/.702 suggests a developing hitter with flashes of power and patience. Notably, he has hit 12 doubles and 13 home runs, demonstrating his ability to drive the ball with authority.
His walk rate (BB%) of 9.6% has improved and is encouraging, showing a good eye and discipline at the plate. However, his strikeout rate (K%) of 27.5% indicates that he still needs to refine his approach to reduce swings and misses.
Collier's weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 101 places him slightly above league average, highlighting his potential to be a productive hitter as he continues to develop.
Batted Ball Profile
Analyzing Collier's batted ball profile gives further insight into his performance. His line drive rate of 17.8% suggests that while he is capable of hitting the ball hard, there is room for improvement in consistently squaring up pitches. His ground ball rate of 44.2% and fly ball rate of 38% reflect a balanced approach, but a reduction in ground balls in favor of more line drives and fly balls could enhance his overall offensive output.
Struggles Against Left-Handed Pitching
One notable area for improvement is Collier's performance against left-handed pitching. He has struggled significantly, hitting just .125/.177/.213/.389 against southpaws. Addressing this weakness will be crucial for his development as a well-rounded hitter capable of handling pitchers from both sides.
Overall Outlook
Despite some challenges, Collier's season with the Dayton Dragons has been promising. His power numbers, combined with a solid walk rate, indicate a player with the potential to be a middle-of-the-order bat in the future. At only 19 years old, Collier has plenty of time to make adjustments and continue growing as a hitter.
The Reds organization remains optimistic about Collier's future. Fans should be excited to watch his progress, knowing that his combination of power and plate discipline could make him a cornerstone of the Reds' lineup in the years to come.
