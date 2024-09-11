Down on the Farm: See How Two Reds' Affiliates Fared in Game One of Playoffs
Daytona Tortugas Fall in Game One
The Tortugas fell in game one of the playoffs 8-3 to the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday night. Dualvert Gutierrez got the start for Daytona and gave up five runs on six hits in just two innings.
Yerlin Confidan led off the bottom of the first with his 10th home run of the season, but Daytona finished with just five hits.
The Tortugas will play again on Thursday and will need to win to keep their season alive.
Dayton Dragons Late Rally Falls Short
The Dayton Dragons fell to the Lake City Captains 4-3 in game one of the playoffs on Tuesday night. Ryan Cardona pitched a gem for Dayton, throwing seven innings of one-run baseball. He allowed just two hits and struck out six.
In the fifth inning with the Dragons trailing 1-0, Jay Allen II singled home Victor Acosta to tie the game at one. In the sixth, Leo Balcazar scored on a wild pitch to give Dayton a 2-1 lead.
With the Dragons leading 2-1 in the ninth, Lake City scored three runs on four hits off Simon Miller to take a 4-2 lead.
In the bottom half of the ninth, Carter Graham singled to lead off the inning and was followed by a Victor Acosta double. Connor Burns hit an infield single to the first baseman, scoring Graham and cutting Lake City's lead to 4-3.
With runners on the corners and no outs, Hector Rodriguez struck out. Allen II tried to drop down a bunt, but Acosta was thrown out at the plate. Ethan O'Donnell struck out with runners on first and second to end the game.
The Dragons will need to win on Thursday to keep their season alive.
