Keep an Eye on This Cincinnati Reds Under-the-Radar Prospect

One Under The Radar Prospect is Turning Heads in the Cincinnati Reds Organization

Anyer Laureano is turning heads in the Cincinnati Reds organization with his dominant performances on the mound. Currently pitching for the Daytona Tortugas, Laureano is quickly making a name for himself as a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

Laureano showcased his incredible talent by throwing three innings of hitless, scoreless relief on Saturday night. He struck out six batters, further cementing his reputation as a formidable force out of the bullpen. This stellar outing lowered his ERA to a remarkable 0.89 for the season to go along with a 1.13 WHIP.

Over 20 1/3 innings pitched this season, Laureano has amassed 30 strikeouts, demonstrating his ability to overpower hitters.

If Laureano continues to work on his control and perform at this high level, it won't be long before he makes his way up the ranks. Keep an eye on Laureano—he's a rising star with a bright future ahead.

Check out a few clips of him in the video below:

