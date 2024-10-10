Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Tosses a Gem in First Arizona Fall League Start
Connor Phillips did not disappoint in his Arizona Fall League debut on Wednesday afternoon.
The 23-year-old tossed four shutout innings and struck out seven. He gave up just two hits and didn't issue a walk.
Phillips struggled so much in Triple-A Louisville in the first half of the season that the Reds decided to send him to their complex in Arizona for a mental reset.
The right-hander pitched much better in the second half of the season when the Reds brought him back up to Louisville.
Carson Rudd, who spent the season with Double-A Chattanooga, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out three.
Arij Fransen, who spent most of the season with High-A Dayton, gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.
The Desert Dogs lost 4-2. They're 1-1 on the season.
