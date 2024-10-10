Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Tosses a Gem in First Arizona Fall League Start

Phillips ended the season strong.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Connor Phillips (34) throws in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

Connor Phillips did not disappoint in his Arizona Fall League debut on Wednesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old tossed four shutout innings and struck out seven. He gave up just two hits and didn't issue a walk.

Phillips struggled so much in Triple-A Louisville in the first half of the season that the Reds decided to send him to their complex in Arizona for a mental reset.

The right-hander pitched much better in the second half of the season when the Reds brought him back up to Louisville.

Carson Rudd, who spent the season with Double-A Chattanooga, pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Arij Fransen, who spent most of the season with High-A Dayton, gave up four runs on four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

The Desert Dogs lost 4-2. They're 1-1 on the season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors