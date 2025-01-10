Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Luis Mey Joins Top 30 List After Gavin Lux Trade

Mey pitched fantastic in the Arizona Fall League.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat and glove of Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) during the sixth inning in the game against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Reds prospect Luis Mey joins MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospect list following the departure of Mike Sirota to the Dodgers. The Reds sent Sirota to the Dodgers for infielder Gavin Lux.

Mey was named the Arizona Fall League's Reliever of the Year in 2024. The right-hander recorded six saves and allowed only one hit in 8 2/3 scoreless innings across eight appearances. He did not allow a run and was the only pitcher in the AFL to throw a pitch over 100 mph, which he did 30 times.

The Reds added Mey to the 40-man roster in November.

GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

