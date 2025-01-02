Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Sal Stewart Showcases Elite Plate Discipline and Power in the Minors

The Reds selected Stewart with the 32nd overall selection of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; MLB high school prospect Sal Stewart hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Reds prospect Sal Stewart is one of only eight players in Minor League Baseball to achieve an impressive combination of metrics: over 300 plate appearances, a walk rate above 12%, a strikeout rate below 20%, an Isolated Power (ISO) exceeding .150, and a Weighted On-Base Average (wOBA) surpassing .375.

Stewart played in 80 games for High-A Dayton in 2024, slashing .279/.391/.454 with 32 extra-base hits. He's the Reds' fourth-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline.

The 21-year-old missed over half the season with a wrist injury. Check out the details below:

