Reds Sign P.J. Higgins to Minor League Deal

Higgins played 134 games for Triple-A Louisville last season.

Greg Kuffner

May 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) is greeted by catcher PJ Higgins after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman David Bote (13) is greeted by catcher PJ Higgins after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Reds signed P.J. Higgins to a minor-league deal on Friday.

Higgins spent the whole 2024 season with the Bats in Triple-A Louisville. He slashed .259/.320/.385 with 43 extra-base hits over 134 games.

Over his career, Higgins reached the majors in 2021 and 2022 with the Cubs, slashing .210/.291/.348 in 83 games.

The 31-year-old provides the Reds with an experienced catcher in the minor leagues.

