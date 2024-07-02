Inside The Reds

Two Cincinnati Reds Prospects Selected to Play in Futures Game

Greg Kuffner

Feb 23, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports / Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday morning that Cam Collier and Rhett Lowder have been invited to play in the Futures Game.

The Futures Game is an annual seven-inning exhibition that includes at least one prospect from every organization.

Lowder has started 14 games split between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. He has 5.04 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched. Lowder was the Reds' first-round draft pick in 2023.

Coller has spent the whole 2024 season with High-A Dayton. He is slashing .232/.311/.733 to go along with 13 home runs.

The Futures Game will take place on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

