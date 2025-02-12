Inside The Reds

Look: Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Hats Have Unique Design

These are interesting.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 19, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
47’ Brand has released a fresh and vibrant Reds Spring Training hat, bringing a unique desert-inspired design to fans. The Reds Spring Training Mirage '47 Hitch cap features a white crown paired with a teal brim, giving it a retro and eye-catching look.

What truly sets this hat apart is the creative "Reds" lettering, which is filled with cactus silhouettes, a nod to the team’s participation in the Cactus League during spring training in Arizona. Adding to the design, the classic Reds "C" logo is prominently displayed on the side, blending tradition with this fresh new style.

You can see the hat below:

