Arizona Fall League Update: Christian Encarnacion-Strand Has Big Game, Plus Latest on Matt McLain
It was another promising day for the Reds' players playing in the Arizona Fall League on Monday night. However, there was some concerning news.
Matt McLain was originally in the lineup but was later scratched and did not play. There has been no further update as to why McLain didn't play.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand played first base and continued his strong fall, going 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. He is hitting .500 with a 1.200 OPS so far over three games.
Edwin Arroyo played shortstop and went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base.
Tyler Callihan played left field and went 2-5 with an RBI and a stolen base.
Jose Acuna made his Arizona Fall League debut and was the starting pitcher on Monday. Acuna tossed three scoreless innings. The right-hander gave up two hits, walked three, and struck out two.
Arij Fransen pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two.
Luis Mey picked up his second save of the fall. He walked a batter and struck out a batter. Mey reached 102 mph on the radar gun.
Watch some highlights below:
