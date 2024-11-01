Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Cincinnati Reds Players Struggle in 10-1 Loss

The Desert Dogs are 11-9 in the Arizona Fall League.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo throws to first base in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo throws to first base in the third inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Four Reds players saw action in Thursday's Arizona Fall League game.

Matt McLain started at second base and went 0-4.

Tyler Callihan played left field and went 0-4.

Edwin Arroyo was the designated hitter and went 0-2 with a walk and one run scored.

Arij Fransen tossed 2 1/3 innings in relief, giving up three runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out one.

The Desert Dogs lost 10-1 and fell 11-9 on the season.

