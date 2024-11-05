Inside The Reds

Arizona Fall League Update: Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain Starts in Center Field

McLain played center field for the second time this fall.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 19, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) throws to first to get the out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
It was a tough day on the diamond for the three Reds players who saw action in the Arizona Fall League on Monday.

Matt McLain once again started in center field, but it was a tough day at the plate for him. He went 0-6 with four strikeouts.

Tyler Callihan started in left field and went 0-6 with an RBI and three strikeouts.

Carson Rudd pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up three runs on three hits. Rudd really struggled with his command, walking five and striking out one.

The Glendale Desert Dogs lost 13-11 and fell to 12-10 on the season.

Greg Kuffner
