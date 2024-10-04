Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Gives His Thoughts on 2024 Season
Hunter Greene had the best season of his young career this year, going 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 150 1/3 innings.
Greene was an All-Star for the first time in his career and had a 1.09 ERA over his last 10 starts.
When asked about his season, Greene told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com:
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions," Greene said. "Obviously, I had a really great year this year. But I’m not here just to have a great year myself. The team, we came up short on a lot of fronts. I’m happy, but at the same time, I’m affected by everyone. Everyone is affected by each other."
Greene went on to talk about how much work needs to be done in the offseason:
"There’s a lot we’ve got to work on in the offseason, a lot of soul-searching, a lot of adjustments we have to make. I think what is really important is kind of looking at yourself in the mirror and being able to see what you really have to work on.”
Although the Reds had a disappointing season as a team, Reds fans should be very encouraged by what they saw from the young right-hander this year.
You can read Mark Sheldon's full article here.
