Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Ranked Among MLB's Best in Key Stat Last Season

Greene pitched a career-high 150 1/3 innings in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Reds' ace Hunter Greene had the best season of his young career last year, going 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings.

His .183 opponent batting average was historic, ranking as the seventh-lowest in National League history among pitchers with at least 150 innings pitched.

Greene's 2024 ranks behind Hideo Nomo, Jose Fernandez, Sid Fernandez, Blake Snell, Sandy Koufax, and Max Scherzer.

The Reds are hoping Greene can anchor their rotation in 2025 and spearhead their push for the postseason.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

