Cincinnati Reds Crush St Louis Cardinals in Noelvi Marte's Return
The Cincinnati Reds (38-43) dominated the St Louis Cardinals (41-39) by a score of 11-4.
The lineup absolutely exploded thanks to a huge night by Noelvi Marte. He returned from suspension with a huge performance as he went 3-for-5 with a double, and RBI, and three runs scored.
On a night like Thursday, a lot of guys had good performances at the plate, but none more welcome than Will Benson. He snapped an 0-for-25 slump with a two-hit night, including a double, two RBI, and two ruins scored.
The Reds scored at least one run in every inning until the sixth. The third inning blew the game wide open with three-straight doubles from Spencer Steer, Nick Martini, and Marte and then a sac fly from Benson to make it a three-run inning.
Andrew Abbott had a bizarre start. He got the win after tossing five innings. He walked six Cardinal batters, but allowed just two hits and limited all the run scoring to a two-run homer. Buck Farmer, Brent Super, and Sam Moll then finished the game.
The one-two punch at the top of the Reds lineup continued to hit. Jonathan India went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and a run scored. Elly De La Cruz went 3-for-5 with a triple, RBI, and a run scored. De La Cruz also notched his 38th steal of the season.
The Reds will continue their four-game set with the Cardinals Friday at 8:15 PM ET. Frankie Montas will toe the rubber against the Cardinals Andre Pallante.
