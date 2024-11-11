Cincinnati Reds Hope to Improve at the 'Little Things' in 2025
The Reds failed to meet expectations in 2024, and a big part of that was due to their struggles with the little things.
Whether it was failing to move a runner over in a key spot, getting thrown out on the base paths, or making too many defensive miscues, the Reds will aim to make significant strides in these areas in 2025.
“When you look at our team, we weren’t great at little things,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “That’s what [Francona] is really good at, making sure those little things are done correctly and holding players accountable. That’s really exciting to see that. I think players are excited to have that, as well.”
Terry Francona is known for being a player's manager but also for getting the best out of his players. He has talked with every single player on the roster.
“He’s setting the tone really well with a lot of these guys,” Krall said. “He’s had continuous conversations. It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of guys have really responded to where we’re going. He’s all-in.”
With Francona at the helm, the Reds are hopeful that his leadership and attention to detail will help them turn the corner in 2025, bringing a new level of discipline and focus that could finally push them back into contention.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast