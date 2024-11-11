Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Hope to Improve at the 'Little Things' in 2025

The Reds struggled defensively and on the base paths in 2024.

Greg Kuffner

Terry Francona is introduced as the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds
Terry Francona is introduced as the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Reds failed to meet expectations in 2024, and a big part of that was due to their struggles with the little things.

Whether it was failing to move a runner over in a key spot, getting thrown out on the base paths, or making too many defensive miscues, the Reds will aim to make significant strides in these areas in 2025.

“When you look at our team, we weren’t great at little things,” Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe. “That’s what [Francona] is really good at, making sure those little things are done correctly and holding players accountable. That’s really exciting to see that. I think players are excited to have that, as well.”

Terry Francona is known for being a player's manager but also for getting the best out of his players. He has talked with every single player on the roster.

“He’s setting the tone really well with a lot of these guys,” Krall said. “He’s had continuous conversations. It’s been a lot of fun. A lot of guys have really responded to where we’re going. He’s all-in.”

With Francona at the helm, the Reds are hopeful that his leadership and attention to detail will help them turn the corner in 2025, bringing a new level of discipline and focus that could finally push them back into contention.

