Cincinnati Reds Hoping Elly De La Cruz Can Improve in Key Area This Offseason
Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz is one of the most exciting players in baseball. That being said, there are still plenty of ways he can improve.
De La Cruz made a lot of errors on routine ground balls this season to which some people would blame on a lack of focus.
“His overall focus, his overall game. The defense in general," Freddie Benavides said last month. "I think balls to his left, taking pitches off. He’s got to take a mindset like every ball is coming to him."
De La Cruz led Major League Baseball with 69 stolen bases this season and some of his most exciting plays come on the base paths.
With that being said, he often led Major League Baseball in being caught stealing and non-stealing outs on the bases.
This is a part of growing at the Major League level.
“He basically out-talented every level he’s got to," Reds President of Baseball operations Nick Krall told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "The guys here have a similar amount of talent. The right fielders are better when they’re trying to throw the ball to second base when he’s trying to take the extra base. The catchers throw better. The pitchers hold runners better. Pitchers have better stuff. He’s learning how to be a big leaguer while still creating impact as a player. While he still is an elite player, he still has a lot of room to grow as a 22-year-old and can continue to get better.”
De La Cruz could get away with mistakes in the minors because he was simply better and more talented than everyone else.
"They weren’t mistakes because he just out-ran them and he was safe. So you don’t learn from that until they become mistakes," general manager Brad Meador said. "And this is the first place that’s ever happened to him. There are some tougher lessons that he’s having to learn here in the Major Leagues in front of everyone that most guys learn in Double-A and Triple-A because he’s just so talented."
De La Cruz is still such a young player and is learning every day on the job. He is only going to continue to get better as he cuts down on mistakes.
You can read Sheldon's full article on De La Cruz here.
