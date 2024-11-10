Cincinnati Reds Infielder Matt McLain Shares Health Update, Thoughts on Terry Francona and More
Reds infielder Matt McLain went on MLB Network's Foul Territory to discuss his health, the Reds hiring manager Terry Francona and more!
"It feels almost normal," McLain said when asked about his shoulder. "I didn't expect that. To have it work out like that is cool, but I got a lot of work to do on it still."
McLain caught up with Francona while playing in the Arizona Fall League.
"He's great," McLain said. "Obviously, he's a legend and everyone speaks very highly of him, so I'm pumped."
When asked if he has been approached about an extension, McLain said he had not and that he is not sure the timing is right for either side.
"They have not, no," McLain said. "I mean, personally, right now, I don't think it would make sense for either side. It would be small, and it wouldn't make sense for them, honestly. I was hurt all last year, and even at the end of 2023, I had the oblique (injury) at the very end of the year. I don't think it would make sense for either side at this specific moment."
You can watch the clips below:
