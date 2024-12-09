Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Legend Dave Parker Headed to the Hall of Fame

Parker played for the Reds from 1984-1987.

Greg Kuffner

Dave Parker signs an autograph for a resident and fan after the City of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Reds recognized the Reds hall of fame baseball player with an honorary street naming near his childhood home in the South Cumminsville neighborhood of Cincinnati, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Borden Street at Elmore Street received the honorary, secondary name of Dave Parker Way.
Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dave Parker is headed to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

Parker played for the Pirates, Reds, Athletics, Brewers, Angels, and Blue Jays during 19 big league seasons. He was with the Reds from 1984-1987.

Parker isn't sure which hat he wants on his Hall of Fame plaque.

"I might have to split it up three ways," Parker told the media.

Parker slashed .290/.339/.471 in 2,466 career games with 940 extra-base hits. He won the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 1978.

