Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell Takes Responsibility for Disappointing 2024 Season

David Bell's record as manager of the Reds is 395-440.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 19, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) takes the ball from Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. The Pirates shutout the Reds 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
It's been a disappointing season for the Reds, who entered the season with lofty goals and high expectations.

They're currently 62-65 on the year, 11.5 games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division and 5.5 games out in the Wild Card spot.

"I feel it’s my responsibility. Our results are my responsibility," Reds Manager David Bell told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

Despite their struggles, Bell still feels there is time to reach their goals.

"We can talk about the results in five or six weeks," he said. "I still feel like there’s a lot left, and I’m going to continue to help us work toward that."

Aware of the mounting pressure from a fan base hungry for success, Bell finds himself at the center of a social media storm, with critics increasingly vocal about his job performance and the team's struggles.

"I really appreciate fans that care about our team and care about baseball enough to have an opinion, whether it’s supportive, frustration or whatever," Bell said. "I hear from a lot of our supportive fans, and I appreciate them. I don’t not appreciate the others, because I do, I truly do.

The Reds start a four-game series with the Pirates on Thursday night. Read Sheldon's entire article on Bell here.

