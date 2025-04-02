Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Gives Injury Updates on Alexis Diaz and Andrew Abbott

Good news!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) delivers the pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) delivers the pitch in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided an injury update on pitchers Andrew Abbott and Alexis Diaz on Wednesday before the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Abbott tossed 5 2/3 innings last night for Triple-A Louisville in his first rehab start and gave up two runs while striking out four. Francona said Abbott pitched well in tough conditions and will make another start on Sunday.

Alexis Diaz threw live batting practice on Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch for the Dayton Dragons on Friday and Sunday, according to CLNS’s Mike Petraglia.

"I felt really good out there," Díaz told MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon via translator Jorge Merlos. "I was attacking the zone like I normally do. Everything seemed like it was working. Those workouts I’ve been doing with DJ on my front leg have been working well."

Through the first five games of the season, Cincinnati’s pitching staff ranks ninth in all of Major League Baseball with a 3.20 ERA.

Getting Abbott and Diaz back will give the Reds a proven starter and a potential closer.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

