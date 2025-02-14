Cincinnati Reds Manager Terry Francona Weighs In on Spring Training Battle at Third Base
With all of the new acquisitions this offseason, one big question remains. Who will be the Reds starting third baseman?
Manager Terry Francona shared some thoughts on the infield earlier this week.
“In a perfect world, you can keep guys—or at least your main guys—at their positions, but at the beginning of camp, you’re going to see guys move around,” Francona told C. Trent Rosecrans. “As we get towards the end, if things are going well, you’ll start to see guys playing where we’ll think they’ll play, but we have to answer some questions first.”
Noelvi Marte played a lot of third base a year ago, but he really struggled offensively and defensively. It wouldn't be surprising to see Marte start the season in the minor leagues unless he has a fantastic spring.
Jeimer Candelario saw some time at third base last season but struggled before being sidelined with knee tendinitis. Despite that, Francona expressed interest in seeing if he could still handle the position this season.
Could Gavin Lux possibly be an option? Maybe.
Lux is expected to see time at first base, second base, third base, and in the outfield this spring. Francona wants to see where he feels most comfortable at, outside of second base.
One potential surprise candidate for playing time at third base is Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
While he made just nine appearances at the position for the Reds in 2023, he has 98 games of minor league experience at third. Francona noted that Encarnacion-Strand arrived at camp in outstanding shape, making him eager to see what he can do at the hot corner.
“We’re on the same team, so we want to put guys in a position where they can play their best baseball,” Francona said. “I’m not sure we know what that is today, but hopefully we will pretty soon.”
With a mix of proven veterans, rising talents, and intriguing wild cards in the mix, the battle for the Reds' Opening Day third base job could come down to who seizes the opportunity in spring training—whether it's Lux, Marte, Encarnacion-Strand, Candelario, or an unexpected contender.
