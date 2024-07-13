Cincinnati Reds Place Carson Spiers on 15-Day Injured List
CINCINNATI — The Reds placed Carson Spiers on the 15-day injured list with a right shoilder impingment.
It's awful news for the 26-year-old, who had a nine strikeout performance in the Reds' 7-4 win over the Marlins on Friday night.
Spiers has pitched in 10 games (five starts) this season, posting a 3.83 ERA in 47 innings. He has nine walks and 41 strikeouts on the year.
It's unfortunate news for the Reds, who also placed Graham Ashcraft on the injured list earlier this week.
The Reds did call up right-hander Tony Santillan from Triple-A Louisville to take Spiers' place on the roster.
Check out the official announcement below:
