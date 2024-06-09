Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Emilio Pagan on Injured List, Promote Carson Spiers From Triple-A

The Reds made the announcement on Sunday morning.

James Rapien

May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) throws in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds placed right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain. It's the second time the veteran has landed on the injured list this season. He missed time with a triceps injury and was activated earlier this month.

They recalled Carson Spiers from Triple-A Louisville. Spiers has posted a 3.29 ERA in 13 2/3 innings this season.

James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 

