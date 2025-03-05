Cincinnati Reds' Prospect Chase Petty Shines Against Defending World Champions
Not only was Chase Petty about to face the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but it was also Rōki Sasaki's spring training debut as a Major Leaguer. There was all sorts of hype around the Tuesday night's primetime spring training game between the Reds and Dodgers.
The 21-year-old wasn't phased. In the first at-bat of the game, he got Shohei Ohtani to ground out.
Petty tossed three innings of one-run baseball while striking out four, the lone run coming on a Mookie Betts home run.
“You look one through nine in that lineup, it speaks for itself,” Petty told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. “Seeing that lineup earlier today, seeing who I was going to face, I was so excited. It brought a smile to my face because I want to see where I belong.”
Petty used a mix of four pitches to keep the Dodgers off balance, throwing 26 fastballs, 12 sliders, 11 sweepers, and two changeups. His fastball was consistently around 97-98 mph.
“It was just attacking with my best stuff,” Petty said. “I know my stuff's good and I believe in my abilities and my talents. It's just throwing strikes, attacking hitters and getting ahead early. I feel like I did that well.”
Petty will most likely start the season in Triple-A Louisville, but it won't be long before we see him in a regular season game with Cincinnati.
You can read Mark Feinsand's full article on Petty here.
