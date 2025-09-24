Cincinnati Reds Release Lineup for Matchup Against Paul Skenes and Pittsburgh Pirates
The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight for game two of a three-game series. Hunter Greene will take the mound for Cincinnati and Paul Skenes will start for Pittsburgh.
You can see the full lineup below:
- TJ Friedl - CF
- Noelvi Marte - RF
- Gavin Lux - DH
- Spencer Steer - 1B
- Elly De La Cruz - SS
- Sal Stewart - 3B
- Tyler Stephenson - 2B
- Will Benson - LF
- Matt McLain - 2B
Stewart and Stephenson are both back in the lineup on Wednesday.
Skenes is 4-0 against the Reds in his career and the Reds have been outscored 20-1 in games started by Skenes.
The right-hander has thrown 23 innings with an ERA of just 0.39 and 33 strikeouts against the Reds in his career.
Greene will be on the mound for the Reds, who is coming off a complete-game shutout vs the Cubs in his last start. The Pirates are 7-1 against Greene in his career, outscoring the Reds 24-14 in those games.
Despite how good Skenes has been this season, the Pirates have won just 16 of his 31 starts this year.
