Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India: 'We're Tired of Losing'

India spoke about the Reds decision to move on from David Bell.

Sep 24, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) throws to first base in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
The Reds lost to the Guardians on Tuesday night. It's their eighth losing season in the last 11 years.

Prior to the game, Jonathan India shared his frustrations in an interview with Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. He discussed the decision to fire manager David Bell and the overall direction of the franchise.

"We're tired of losing. It's the same thing every year here," India said. "We just float around .500 and try to make the push, but we just don't have enough. We need to make a move. I know what it is, but I just want to say it to the media."

India is known for being a leader in the clubhouse and his words speak volumes.

Nick Krall and the Reds' front office must make moves in the offseason if they want to contend in 2025.

