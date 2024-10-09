Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Named Finalist for Hank Aaron Award

What an honor!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a single hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. On Monday, the Reds announced that Elly De La Cruz was named a finalist for the prestigious award.

De La Cruz played in 160 games and slashed .259/.339/471. He also had 71 extra-base hits and led the league with 67 stolen bases.

You can cast your vote for De La Cruz here.

Greg Kuffner
