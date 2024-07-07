Cincinnati Reds Utility Man Nick Martini Could Miss Significant Time With Thumb Injury
CINCINNATI — The Reds were swept by the Tigers on Sunday, but things got worst after the game. Manager David Bell revealed that Nick Martini could be out for a while after suffering a thumb injury on Saturday.
The Reds placed Martini on the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game. Martini is hitting .212 with 31 hits in 146 at-bats this season. He appeared to suffer the injury in Saturday's game after sliding into second base.
It's unfortunate news for the Reds, who continue to struggle at the plate. They scored eight runs total this weekend and were swept by a Tigers team that they were expected to beat. Instead, they've lost three-straight games and are 42-48 on the season.
