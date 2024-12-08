Inside The Reds

Dominican Winter League Update: Noelvi Marte's Struggles Continue

Marte and Rodrguez have both seen regular playing time in the Dominican Winter League.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 21, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) throws to first to get Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Noelvi Marte and Hector Rodriguez have both been seeing regular playing time in the Dominican Winter League.

Marte has struggled this winter, slashing .219/.286/.344 over 18 games with five extra-base hits. He has also made four errors in 16 games in the field, all at third base.

Reds prospect Hector Rodriguez recently returned to the lineup after missing a little over a week and a half and is slashing .315/.328/.398 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base. Rodriguez has seen time at all three outfield positions this winter. Rodriguez is the Reds' 12th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

After a strong Arizona Fall League performance led Luis Mey being named AFL Reliever of the Year, Mey has continued his dominance in the DWL.

Over three games, Mey has pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He has walked four and struck out two. Mey's command has always been an issue throughout his minor league career.

