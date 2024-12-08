Dominican Winter League Update: Noelvi Marte's Struggles Continue
Noelvi Marte and Hector Rodriguez have both been seeing regular playing time in the Dominican Winter League.
Marte has struggled this winter, slashing .219/.286/.344 over 18 games with five extra-base hits. He has also made four errors in 16 games in the field, all at third base.
Reds prospect Hector Rodriguez recently returned to the lineup after missing a little over a week and a half and is slashing .315/.328/.398 with two extra-base hits and a stolen base. Rodriguez has seen time at all three outfield positions this winter. Rodriguez is the Reds' 12th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
After a strong Arizona Fall League performance led Luis Mey being named AFL Reliever of the Year, Mey has continued his dominance in the DWL.
Over three games, Mey has pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He has walked four and struck out two. Mey's command has always been an issue throughout his minor league career.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast