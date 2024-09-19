Inside The Reds

Elly De La Cruz Joins Elite Company

De La Cruz continues to impress.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to third base in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Braves won 7-1.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) runs to third base in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. Braves won 7-1. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Elly De La Cruz became the first Red since 2017 to score 100 runs in a season when Joey Votto scored 106.

The 22-year-old continues to impress and do things that not many other players have done.

His 102 career extra-base hits are second-most by a Reds batter through his first two Major League seasons since 1900, trailing just Frank Robinson.

