Former Cincinnati Reds Starter Frankie Montas Signing With New York Mets

James Rapien

Oct 2, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws during the first inning in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds starting Frankie Montas has agreed to a two-year, $34 million contract with the New York Mets according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Montas appeared in 19 games for the Reds last season, posting in a 5.01 ERA in 93 1/3 innings.

They traded him to the Brewers ahead of the deadline. The 31-year-old will stay in the National League.

Montas posted a 4.84 ERA in 150 2/3's innings last season.

