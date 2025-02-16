Inside The Reds

Former Reds Catcher Luke Maile Signs With Kansas City Royals, Reunites With Jonathan India

Maile signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29), Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6), Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) and Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile talk during live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29), Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6), Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) and Cincinnati Reds catcher Luke Maile talk during live batting practice during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Former Reds catcher Luke Maile signed a minor league contract with the Royals on Sunday. He's also getting an invite to spring training.

Maile spent the past two seasons in Cincinnati with the Reds. He posted a .210/.231/.331 slash line in 127 games for Cincinnati. He also had eight home runs and 33 RBI over that span.

Maile reunites with Jonathan India. The Reds traded India to the Royals for Brady Singer in November.

Published
