Former Reds Starting Pitcher Bronson Arroyo Revealed as Contestant on "The Masked Singer"
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo was revealed as a contestant on "The Masked Singer."
The former Reds pitcher became the 10th eliminated singer this season.
After he was eliminated, Arroyo talked to the panel of judges.
"I picked it up when I was in the minor leagues with the (Pittsburgh) Pirates, I just started strumming a guitar around a campfire and it turned into making a couple of records, and you know, you got to have something to grind on in life and when you get playing the game, it feels nice to get on the stage with a full band and have to keep up with dudes that are way better than you," Arroyo told the judges.
You can watch Arroyo's perform "Under The Bridge" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers below:
