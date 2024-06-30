Game Four Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Friday Night.
The Reds will look to win their first series since beating the Cubs in a four-game series June 6-9.
Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds. He has a 3.79 ERA on the season 92 1/3 innings pitched, while striking out 103 over that time.
His last time out, he had one of his worst starts of the season in a 9-5 loss against the Pirates. He gave up six runs on seven hits in four innings of work. He walked two and struck out five.
The Cardinals will hand the ball to Lance Lynn. He has a 3.86 ERA in 81 1/3 innings pitched on the season.
Lynn shut down the Braves in his last start in a 4-3 victory. He gave up one run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game four of the series on Sunday at 2:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Jonathan India has 11 straight game hit streak and has a multi-hit game in eight straight games.
- India has had an extra-base hit in seven straight games.
- Sam Moll has gone 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run.
