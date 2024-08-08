Inside The Reds

Game Four Preview: The Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against Miami Marlins

The Reds are 8-9 since the All-Star break.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
The Cincinnati Reds (55-59) comeback bid fell short on Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins (43-72), losing 6-4.

The two teams will face off in the series finale on Thursday night.

Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds. The right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.83 ERA on the season. Over his last 6 starts, Greene is 3-1 with a 0.48 ERA.

He has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last six starts, matching Johnny Vander Meer for the longest-such streak by a Reds starting pitcher since 1893.

The Marlins will turn to Kyle Tyler. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA over 27 1/3 innings. On Saturday against the Braves, he tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits in 4-3 win.

First pitch for the series finale between the Reds and the Marlins will be at 6:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in nine straight games.
  • Hunter Greene hasn't given up a run in his last three starts.
  • Alexis Diaz has converted 15 consecutive saves.

