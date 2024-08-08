Game Four Preview: The Cincinnati Reds Look to Win Series Against Miami Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds (55-59) comeback bid fell short on Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins (43-72), losing 6-4.
The two teams will face off in the series finale on Thursday night.
Hunter Greene will take the mound for the Reds. The right-hander is 8-4 with a 2.83 ERA on the season. Over his last 6 starts, Greene is 3-1 with a 0.48 ERA.
He has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last six starts, matching Johnny Vander Meer for the longest-such streak by a Reds starting pitcher since 1893.
The Marlins will turn to Kyle Tyler. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 5.27 ERA over 27 1/3 innings. On Saturday against the Braves, he tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on five hits in 4-3 win.
First pitch for the series finale between the Reds and the Marlins will be at 6:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in nine straight games.
- Hunter Greene hasn't given up a run in his last three starts.
- Alexis Diaz has converted 15 consecutive saves.
