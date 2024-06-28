Game Two Preview: Cincinnati Reds Face Off Against St. Louis Cardinals
The Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night 11-4 at Busch Stadium.
In game-two of the series, Franke Montas will get the ball for the Reds, who look to win two games in a row for the first time since June 12-14.
Montas is 3-5 on the season with a 4.48 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out, he threw six innings of two-run baseball in a 4-3 loss against the Red Sox. He gave up five hits, walked a batter, and struck out four.
Montas did face the Cardinals earlier this season, going six innings and giving up three runs on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out five in a 5-3 Cardinals victory.
The Cardinals will hand the ball to Andre Pallante on Friday night. Pallante has struggled this season with a 5.23 ERA through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
The right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings his last time out in a 6-5 win against the San Francisco Giants. He gave up five runs on seven hits, walked three batters, and struck out five.
Earlier in the season, Pallante tossed six innings of shutout baseball against the Reds. He only yielded three hits and struck out four.
Game two of the series between the Reds and the Cardinals will start at 8:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Noelvi Marte has a 17-game hit streak, dating back to last season.
- Jonathan India has a nine-game hit streak and has had a multi-hit game in six straight games.
- India has had an extra-base hit in five consecutive games.
- Sam Moll has not given up a home run in 37 1/3 innings.
