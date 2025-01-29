'He's a Once in a Generation Kinda Player' - Phil Castellini Weighs in on Elly De La Cruz's Future With Reds
Will the Reds sign Elly De La Cruz to a long-term contract?
Reds President and CEO Phil Castellini answered that question in a conversation with WLWT's Charlie Clifford.
"We would obviously love to make guys like that franchise guys," Castellini said. "That is something Nick (Krall) and his group are going to have to deal with at some point in the future. He's a special player and only time will tell what will happen."
Castellini admitted that signing De La Cruz would be much easier said than done.
"Where the game is today and the economics around it, it could be a challenge," he said. "But those are decisions that Nick will have to make down the road."
He's well aware of the chance they have to win now—especially with a superstar like De La Cruz.
"You just want to take full advantage of a guy like that," Castellini continued. "He is a once in a generation player and the fact that we have him is amazing."
Watch the full clip below:
