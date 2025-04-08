'It's Not Going to be the Last Time' - Hunter Greene Receives Major Praise After Career-Best Start in Reds' 2-0 Win
Cincinnati Reds' ace Hunter Greene was one out away from his first nine-inning complete game shutout on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants.
The Reds got the win 2-0 and are still the only team to beat the 8-2 Giants this season.
The right-hander struck out seven, walked a batter, and allowed just four hits in his 8 2/3 innings.
"He pounded the strike zone with different pitches," Reds' manager Terry Francona said. "When you throw 98, 99, 100, and then you start commanding your off speed, that gets pretty tough."
Greene's slider was particularly good on Monday. He threw it 18 times and got 11 swings and misses.
In Greene's first two starts of the year, he got virtually no run support from the offense. He didn't get much on Monday night, but Blake Dunn came up with a clutch hit that was just enough for a Reds team desperate for a win.
"It was huge," Dunn said. "Every outing, he's been absolutely dominant and has gone out there and given it his all. Being able to go out there and get that win today for him was awesome."
Greene badly wanted to get the last out in the ninth, but he understood Francona's decision.
"He said it's fun to watch," Greene said about what Francona said to him. "He didn't want to come out there. I didn't want to come out. Obviously, I am uber-competitive. I dream of days like today. I know it's not going to be the last time."
Through three starts this season, Greene has a 1.31 ERA. Before the season, the 25-year-old set one of his goals to win the Cy Young Award. If he keeps pitching like this, he might just do it.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast